Reminder: Use caution around snow plows

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This past weekend’s historic blizzard has left piles of snow blocking sidewalks and narrowing roadways across the state, causing challenging commutes for all.

Interstate Towing Inc. cautions all motorists to reduce their speed and move to an adjacent lane whenever they see the flashing lights of emergency vehicles approaching.

22News spoke with Operations Manager Stephen Gonneville who said, “We can’t stress it enough. If you see the flashing warning lights of an emergency vehicle on any roadway, you need to slow down and move over and give the operators the proper amount of room to work.”

On average in the U.S., two emergency responders are struck daily while working roadside. With snowbanks at their highest level in years it’s important for drivers to take extra precautions to keep roadways safe.