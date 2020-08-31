Remote learning internet security tips

(WWLP) – With many people working from home and students learning remotely, you’ll want to make sure you have fast and reliable internet access.

With students taking part in a lot more screen time it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe on the web. The U.S. Department of Education recommends to review security and privacy notices on websites that your child visits.

Talk with your child to make sure they know to report online threats to a teacher, a school counselor, or another trusted adult.

A service technician from YES Computers told 22News even though many of the laptops are issued by the schools it’s still important for parents to be familiar with the programs they’re using.

“Some systems like the Mac have built in parental controls and you can enable those. There are similar programs on the Windows side that have the same function. There are browser extensions that allow you to check the history of the web browser.” Tony Russell-Smith, YES Computers

Consumer Reports has ranked some of the top antivirus software available for both Windows and Mac and many of the top ones are free.