BOSTON (WWLP) – As gas prices continue to reach record highs, a renewed call from local lawmakers to cut the gas tax.

22News spoke with Senator John Velis about suspending the gas tax. He told us that the Commonwealth has the revenue to give relief back to western Massachusetts residents.

Senator Velis added that there are conversations going on at the Statehouse about a broader tax relief package. Governor Baker also advocating for his tax relief package, totaling $700 million.

Revenue in April was $6.9 billion, that’s $2 billion above projection. We need to give some type of relief back to the people, we have the ability to do things, and this doesn’t come around often. Senator John Velis

Velis also raised concerns that the increased price of gas will affect tourism in the state. According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in Masssachusetts is now $4.39 per gallon, climbing 18 cents from last week.