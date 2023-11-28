SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs continue months after a fire destroyed Courniotes Hall on the campus of American International College (AIC) in Springfield in July.

Lightning struck the building of the Courniotes Hall on the afternoon of July 27th causing a fire to start on the roof, leading it to collapse. The hall held the nursing program as well as classrooms and laboratory space for occupational therapy, physical therapy, and public health.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

While the rebuilding process may take about 18 to 24 months, the school has found another location on campus to hold classes for the more than 50 AIC students for the fall semester at Amaron Hall and the laboratory held at UMass in downtown Springfield.

Last week, UMass Amherst announced it has signed an agreement with AIC to share the classroom and laboratory spaces with the Elaine Marieb College of Nursing at UMass Amherst and AIC nursing students in the downtown Springfield campus through May 24th.

“As an institution that is deeply committed to western Massachusetts and Springfield and to our partner institutions, we recognized the urgency of not only helping AIC nursing students continue their studies but also addressing the need for primary caregivers amid the ongoing nursing shortage,” UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes said. “This is about neighbor helping neighbor in a time of need — and meeting the workforce needs of our region, especially in an area as critical to the commonwealth as nursing.”

“After the destruction of Courniotes Hall, AIC swiftly re-accommodated classroom and office space for faculty on the AIC campus. However, rebuilding simulation labs with just a few weeks before the start of the semester would not have been possible,” said AIC President Hubert Benitez. “We are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support shown by the community at large, including the generosity of UMass in helping us secure this critical space. This partnership enabled the College to move forward quickly while allowing our nursing students to continue their studies uninterrupted.”