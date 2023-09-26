WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Clean-up efforts continue at the Red Bridge Hydro Power Plant in Wilbraham after a building collapse knocked it out of commission late last month.

According to the owners of Patriot Hydro, a new cofferdam has been installed and crews are ‘dewatering’ parts of the area below the facility as they continue to remove debris and evaluate the structural integrity of the plant.

Immediately after the collapse booms were placed in the Chicopee River to intercept debris and oil that floated downstream. There’s been no immediate impact on the environment. Patriot Hydro says they’ll continue to cooperate with local and state agencies as they continue their repair work.