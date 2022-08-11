WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Repairs to the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield are planned for the week of August 14.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will be repairing the bridge during overnight hours Monday, August 15, continuing on Tuesday, August 16, and concluding on Friday, August 19. Construction will begin at 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

On Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19, Elm Street will be closed to all traffic with a detour in effect, and on Tuesday, August 16 a shoulder and lane closure will be in effect.

For Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19 only:

Detours will be as follows:

Cars will utilize Orange Street, Maple Street and Franklin Street

Truck traffic will utilize Meadow Street and Main Street to re-enter Elm Street

Drivers will find messaging and law enforcement details to help guide through the detours and should expect delays. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.