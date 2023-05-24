CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report finds that anti-Semitic attacks are escalating in Massachusetts.

This report was issued by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism. It found that anti-Semitic incidents are up 41 percent in Massachusetts. Jewish leaders are not too surprised, there have been a few local incidents with just the past few months here in western Massachusetts.

In April, anti-Semitic incidents were reported at a Belchertown middle school. In May, racial slurs and swastikas found in a Granby Junior and Senior High locker room.

The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts Nora Gorenstein says this means that there is still a great need for education and understanding. “It’s always devastating for not only those who are directly impacted really by the entire community because its representing that whatever we’ve been doing or trying to do in terms of educating our youth, in terms of setting the right tone for our community is not yet working.”

Gorenstein adds that the community is doing very well in coming together after these incidents and working proactively with interfaith events. She adds they are continuing to work at establishing relationships to be a positive and more visible presence in the area.

Gorenstein applauds communities like Easthampton, which passed a resolution to rejects and condemn anti-Semitism in all forms.