SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer captured a coyote on camera in her Springfield neighborhood.

The video from Ryanne Babyak shows a coyote walking quickly in the middle of the street, stopping for a second to sniff the ground, looking back, and continuing on its way.

The coyote population has been increasing in Massachusetts, especially the Eastern Coyote, which is fairly new to our area. This type of coyote is very adaptable to any new area and has been adapting well to the habit here in the Pioneer Valley.

Make sure that if you are feeding your pets, you are doing so inside so that no wild animal starts to rely on this food source. This is also an important reminder to keep an eye on your pets when they are outside so that nothing bad could happen.