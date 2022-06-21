The American Flag waves on September 17, 2005, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the Fourth of July approaching, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and Massachusetts ranked #46.

According to a news release, WalletHub compared the 50 states across “13 key indicators of patriotism to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride.” The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

According to the report, the top five most patriotic states were Alaska, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Oregon. Arkansas, New York, Rhode Island, and Florida rounded out the bottom four, ranking just below the Bay State.

