REPORT: Mold investigation at Springfield Courthouse released

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will reopen Thursday after the review of the report from the mold remediation company.

The test results for the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield were released Wednesday. Three areas of the courthouse are in unacceptable conditions.

According to a statement from the Trial Court sent to the Springfield Courthouse judges and staff, a town hall was held Wednesday morning to review the progress and steps taken to address the appearance of the suspected mold. After the review, the Trial Court expects to open the courthouse Thursday.

The cleaning process began Thursday, August 26 by mold remediation company US Ecology as well as air and surface testing by environmental testing company TRC. They confirm the presence of mold in several locations. The report cites the mold developing on building surfaces is due to increased humidity and outdoor airflow to minimize COVID-19 risks.

The report was obtained by 22News from the office of Alekman DiTusa, LLC indicated testing found three areas of the courthouse are in unacceptable conditions:

Ground level mailroom 3rd floor Superior Courtroom 3 3rd floor Records Room (listed on floor plan as 3rd floor Superior Courtroom 1 Conference Room A)

TRC recommends further cleaning and sanitization of those areas. Law Firm Alekman DiTusa, who filed a lawsuit on September 1st on behalf of courthouse employees, have filed an injunction to keep the courthouse closed longer. Providing time to have an in-person hearing regarding the conditions. They are waiting for approval or denial of that injunction from the court in Worcester.