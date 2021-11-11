Report warns of counterfeit and dangerous toys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts consumer safety organization is warning consumers about toys that could be counterfeit and dangerous to children.

The MassPIRG Education Fund issued its 36th annual “Trouble in Toyland” report Thursday morning that exposes the risks of counterfeit, recalled, and hazardous toys. According to the report, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled 13 toys so far in 2021, and emergency rooms nationwide treated nearly 200,000 toy related injuries in 2020. MASSPIRG Education Fund researchers found two additional recalled products, a hoverboard and a children’s watch accessory, that many would consider toys. The recalled toys posed risks including high levels of lead, potential ingestion by a child and small parts from easily broken toys.

It’s not always easy to determine if a toy is safe or not, especially online, when you can’t inspect the item and it may be mislabeled, or missing a warning, such as a recall notice.

“Fake products sold by unreputable sellers have the potential to be unsafe, because they are unlikely to comply with strict product safety laws,” said Ed Desmond, executive vice president of The Toy Association, a not-for-profit trade organization. He said reputable companies test their products for compliance with more than 100 different safety standards and tests required by law. “These counterfeit toys might have small parts that can break off, may not be age-graded appropriately, or may pose other risks to children.”

Here are the main categories in this year’s report: