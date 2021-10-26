Reports: Former Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault and battery

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former member of the Patriots was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

Patrick Chung, 34, reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges in court.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe was first to report the news.

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property. He'll be arraigned today in Quincy. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 26, 2021

This isn’t Chung’s first brush with the law. In 2019, he was indicted on a cocaine possession charge in New Hampshire.

Chung spent 11 years with the Patriots until his retirement this past March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.