Reports: Former Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault and battery

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former member of the Patriots was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

Patrick Chung, 34, reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges in court.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe was first to report the news.

This isn’t Chung’s first brush with the law. In 2019, he was indicted on a cocaine possession charge in New Hampshire.

Chung spent 11 years with the Patriots until his retirement this past March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

