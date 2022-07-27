WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at the Storrowtown Tavern and Carriage House, Republican Dean Martilli launched his campaign for office.

Martilli will be facing off with the incumbent Congressman Richard Neal in the 1st Congressional District. Members of the community joined Martilli to learn more about his platform and some of the issues he hopes to raise with his campaign. 22News spoke to Dean Martilli about what he wants voters to know about his campaign.

Dean Martilli, a Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District told 22News, “The people are looking for change; they want a change in government. They are tired of the same old thing that’s going on. I care about the problems here. I was born and raised in West Springfield. I worked on Capitol Hill as chief of staff of Congressman Kennedy. I understand what’s going on and I care about the problems that are out there.”

Martilli wants to create more jobs, and regain energy independence to control fuel prices. Martilli also wants to support and stand in solidarity with first responders and local law enforcement.