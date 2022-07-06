CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trails are a dream destination in the summer time to enjoy the outdoors while getting in some exercise.
This peace and tranquility can be matched with a woodland walk but when wanting to add more relaxation people enjoy being by the water.
Reservoir trails to hike
The following trails are by reservoirs, prefect for the combination of woodlands and water in the summertime sun and heat. You can stay within your county or even travel to different one. Either way, you will have trees and water, trails ranging in length.
Hampden
- Quabbin Reservoir
- Whiting Street Reservoir, Holyoke
- Bearhole Reservoir, West Springfield
- Ashley Reservoir, Holyoke
- Whiting Reservoir Trail head, Holyoke
- Whiting Street Reservoir Loop, Holyoke
- Van Horn Reservoir, Springfield
- Westfield Reservoir, Westfield
- Ludlow Reservoir Shoreline Trail, Ludlow
- Conant Brook Reservoir, Monson
- Wright Pond, Holyoke
- Springfield Reservoir, Springfield
- McClean Reservoir, Holyoke
- Brimfield State Forest, Brimfield
- Western Mass Hilltown Hikers, Chester
- Peaked Mountain Reservation, Monson
- Mill Road Conservation Area, East Longmeadow
- Anniversary Hill Park, Holyoke
- Delta Hills Conservation Area, Springfield
- Rice’s Nature Preserve, Wilbraham
Berkshire
- Shaker Trail, Hancock
Hampshire
- Lithia Springs Reservoir, South Hadley
- Hadley Reservoir, Hadley
- Mount Holyoke Range State Park, Amherst
- Mineral Hills Conversation Area, Northampton
- Littleville Dam, Huntington
- Amethyst Brook Conservation Area, Amherst
- Pomeroy Pond, Amherst
- Puffers Pond, Amherst
- Leaping Well Nature Trail, South Hadley
- Bachelor Brook Trailhead, Granby
Worcester
- Overlook, Fitchburg
- Westville Dam, Sturbridge
- Rock House Reservation, West Brookfield