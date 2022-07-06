CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trails are a dream destination in the summer time to enjoy the outdoors while getting in some exercise.

This peace and tranquility can be matched with a woodland walk but when wanting to add more relaxation people enjoy being by the water.

Reservoir trails to hike

The following trails are by reservoirs, prefect for the combination of woodlands and water in the summertime sun and heat. You can stay within your county or even travel to different one. Either way, you will have trees and water, trails ranging in length.

Hampden

Quabbin Reservoir

Whiting Street Reservoir, Holyoke

Bearhole Reservoir, West Springfield

Ashley Reservoir, Holyoke

Whiting Reservoir Trail head, Holyoke

Whiting Street Reservoir Loop, Holyoke

Van Horn Reservoir, Springfield

Westfield Reservoir, Westfield

Ludlow Reservoir Shoreline Trail, Ludlow

Conant Brook Reservoir, Monson

Wright Pond, Holyoke

Springfield Reservoir, Springfield

McClean Reservoir, Holyoke

Brimfield State Forest, Brimfield

Western Mass Hilltown Hikers, Chester

Peaked Mountain Reservation, Monson

Mill Road Conservation Area, East Longmeadow

Anniversary Hill Park, Holyoke

Delta Hills Conservation Area, Springfield

Rice’s Nature Preserve, Wilbraham

Berkshire

Shaker Trail, Hancock

Hampshire

Lithia Springs Reservoir, South Hadley

Hadley Reservoir, Hadley

Mount Holyoke Range State Park, Amherst

Mineral Hills Conversation Area, Northampton

Littleville Dam, Huntington

Amethyst Brook Conservation Area, Amherst

Pomeroy Pond, Amherst

Puffers Pond, Amherst

Leaping Well Nature Trail, South Hadley

Bachelor Brook Trailhead, Granby



Worcester