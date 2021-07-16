Resident input required for high-speed fiber internet to develop in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke residents have one week left to participate in the city’s feasibility study on bringing high-speed fiber internet service to town.

Holyoke Gas and Electric is surveying residential customers on their interest in the new service. The last day to express interest is Friday, July 23rd. The Fiber to Home service would offer a massive boost to internet speeds, but the utility company says there has to be enough interest and demand for the service for it to not have an adverse impact on rates.

You can find the survey at Holyoke Gas and Electric’s website.

“As we continue to study and research the feasibility of this project, we want to hear from as many HG&E customers as possible,” says Kate Sullivan Craven, Director of Marketing and Communications at HG&E. “Customers can go to our website and fill out a form detailing their interest in potentially subscribing to a local, residential fiber internet service. We look forward to sharing the results of this effort over the next few months.”

Building the fiber network city-wide would cost upwards of $30 million.