SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Forest Park pool in Springfield is the place to be for the next several days as temperatures in western Massachusetts rise to the 90’s for much of the week.

One Enfield resident brought her two-year-old son to Forest Park Tuesday to cool off near the splash pad. He was decked out in sunglasses and a hat, the essentials when temperatures get too hot.

“Oh he loves it,” said Betsa Beth. “I was hesitant to actually come outside but he was so energized and he loves being outdoors so I need to find a balance of being outside and staying cool so this was perfect here.

Extreme heat can be dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken. It’s important to drink plenty of water and stay indoors whenever possible. Health experts say the best time to be outside is early in the morning and late in the evening when the sun is less intense.

Beth told 22News she always comes prepared for the heat. “I make a lot of popsicles for him. Always bring the water bottle so a lot of water. Splash pads and pool and sunscreen.”

Loose fitting and light colored clothing also goes a long way. Anything to try and stay cool during the first potential heat wave of the season.

Brenda Huard of Longmeadow told 22News her kids, who are at camp all day, try to stay in the shade and drink a lot of water to beat the heat. To make it through Tuesday’s heat, Huard added, “…. We are just going to go out and hit up the lemonade stand at the end of our street.”

*** A reminder for Springfield residents; if you haven’t put your trash out yet for collection, you should do so Tuesday night. The DPW is starting trash collection early Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. because of the heat.