CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile Virus has been now detected in five Massachusetts communities, two of these communities are in western Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, West Nile Virus was first detected in Brookline on July 6th and then on July 7th when mosquitos tested positive in both Worcester and Pittsfield.

A sample in West Springfield tested positive on July 14th and another in Boston on July 18th. So far, no human or animal cases have been reported and right now the risk level is considered low statewide.

22News spoke to one Springfield resident who hopes others in the community are careful in reducing the risk of potential mosquito encounters.

“So I work with kids, and I hope that they all stay safe and take precautions,” said Alanna Bernstein of Springfield. “My parents live in Longmeadow and I hope the people, the community of Longmeadow, the elderly people, can take precautions and stay safe there, too.”

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to a more serious disease like encephalitis or meningitis. The majority of people who are infected have no symptoms.

Prevention steps include: