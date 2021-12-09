Residents urged to lock their doors as police look for suspect in West Warren

WEST WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police and Warren Police are currently looking for a suspect in the West Warren area Thursday night.

Warren Police say the suspect may be in the area of Main Street and South Street. Residents are urged to lock their doors and if you see something suspicious, you are asked to contact police by calling 911.

Police say the suspect may be armed. He is described as a light skin Black man, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, has a light mustache and is wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes.

Neighbors in the area told 22News a state police helicopter and K-9 units are in the area searching for the suspect.