WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a power outage affecting residents in Wilbraham on Tuesday monring.
As of 9:45 a.m., a total of 2,393 customers are without power, according to a National Grid outage map. The current streets without power:
- Stony Hill Road
- Boston Road
- Springfield Street
- Weston Street
- Colonial Road
- Cherry Drive
- Glenn Drive
- Brainard Road
- Brooklawn Road
- Blacksmith Road
According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, the power outage is expected to last until about noon.