WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a power outage affecting residents in Wilbraham on Tuesday monring.

As of 9:45 a.m., a total of 2,393 customers are without power, according to a National Grid outage map. The current streets without power:

  • Stony Hill Road
  • Boston Road
  • Springfield Street
  • Weston Street
  • Colonial Road
  • Cherry Drive
  • Glenn Drive
  • Brainard Road
  • Brooklawn Road
  • Blacksmith Road

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, the power outage is expected to last until about noon.