WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a power outage affecting residents in Wilbraham on Tuesday monring.

As of 9:45 a.m., a total of 2,393 customers are without power, according to a National Grid outage map. The current streets without power:

Stony Hill Road

Boston Road

Springfield Street

Weston Street

Colonial Road

Cherry Drive

Glenn Drive

Brainard Road

Brooklawn Road

Blacksmith Road

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, the power outage is expected to last until about noon.