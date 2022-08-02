MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic detours for a several month long bridge repair project on the Palmer and Monson town line has become controversial.

On Wednesday, MassDOT crews begin repairing the Route 32 Bridge between Palmer and Monson, but the reported choice of an alternate route of traffic using Fenton Road in Monson has come under fire from at least one resident. He sees the potential for accidents on the narrow residential road, unless there are sufficient police patrols.

22News will follow the reactions from Monson residents as the Route 32 Bridge project gets underway.

Complainants also take issue with a second alternate road which they claim with cause traffic congestion in downtown Palmer.

Route 32 is one of the main roads into Monson from Palmer and the bridge over the Quaboag River has been converted into a one-lane road with a temporary traffic light since last year. From Wednesday to October 19, the bridge will be closed for reconstruction. The work scheduled includes beam replacements, resurfacing, and deck repairs.