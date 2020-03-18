Resources available to small businesses, non profits during coronavirus public health crisis

(WWLP) – The Western Mass Economic Development Council has put together a list of resources being offered for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus public health crisis.

Resources for small businesses and non profits

Community Foundation Grants for Non Profits

Critical grants provide funding for nonprofits experiencing operating issues due to unforeseen emergencies or urgent needs.

Common Capital Loan Program

Common Capital offers a Fast Track Loan Program to address the needs of local businesses that need quick access to capital. This includes loans for businesses affected by COVID-19.

Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

A loan fund of $10 million has been created to provide financial relief to Massachusetts businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.

Rapid Response Pre-Layoff Services

Rapid Response is a federally mandated, pre-layoff service designed for companies and employees experiencing a layoff or closing.

United Way of Pioneer Valley Recovery and Relief Fund

United Way of Pioneer Valley established the COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Fund to provide aid to those affected by the coronavirus public health crisis.

Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19

OSHA has put together guidance for workplace safety and health standards during the coronavirus public health crisis.

Massachusetts Work Share Program

WorkShare is an alternative to layoffs, helping companies keep valuable workers.

Small Business Association Disaster Assistance

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (Details)

