SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Respect for Marriage Act is now heading to President Joe Biden’s desk, the legislation would protect gay marriage as well as interracial marriage.

The legislation will have the federal government recognize marriages “regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin” but it comes with limits. The main one, it will not force states to give out marriage licenses that conflict with state law.

The push to pass this bill grew strength after Roe versus Wade was overturned. Justice Clarence Thomas warned the 2015 Supreme Court decision protecting gay marriage should also be reconsidered.

22News spoke with Taurean Bethea, the founder and CEO of Springfield Pride. He’s glad to see this finally happen, “2023 Pride we’ll have more to celebrate because now this bill will be signed and we can just have a great time and go out knowing we can love who we love. So I say love wins again.”

That legislation received support both from Congressman McGovern and Neal. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation.