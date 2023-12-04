SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Respiratory infections are running their courses heading into the holiday season.

As COVID-19 continues to lead to the most hospitalizations all across the country compared to other respiratory illnesses, doctors say it’s a similar case locally.

“There’s approximately 60, 62 patients with COVID-positive in the hospital,” Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health told 22News.

Recent data from the state’s tracker of viral respiratory illnesses indicates that the severity level of the flu and COVID-19 remain low. However, 14.1-percent of trips to the emergency room in the past week were due to respiratory illnesses.

One local mother told 22News how she protects her family.

“Well we’re all vaccinated for the flu, same with COVID. My kids aren’t yet but yeah, it’s really just staying home and away from people who are sick,” said Lylah Simons of Westfield. “I do know a few people whose kids are in the hospital with RSV and it’s very, very sad.”

U.S. health officials say RSV infections are on the decline, while flu cases begin to pick up.

Vaccination continues to be the recommended defense against these illnesses with most vaccines taking between 10-14 days to offer protection.

Health officials have also noted a modest increase in pneumonia, but say it’s appropriate for the season. They urge parents to stay calm and keep up preventive practices like hand-washing, and keeping their kids home when sick.