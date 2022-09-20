SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. It’s a time to bring awareness to gambling addiction and the resources around it.

A study from UMass Amherst found 11% of people surveyed in the Springfield area are at-risk gamblers, however there are resources available. The criteria for a gambling disorder includes “persistent and recurrent problematic gambling behavior leading to clinically significant impairment or distress,” said the state’s gaming commission, citing the DSM5.

Some of the resources available to you if you are struggling with a gambling addiction can actually be found at MGM Springfield. They have their GameSense program right on the floor where you can visit which focuses on education and helping connect you to resources and some are trained therapists.

“They also have the resources to our department of health. they can help with a gambling hotline, gaming anonymous. There are many different options for gamblers who feel like maybe they’re going the wrong direction,” said Daniel Miller, Director of Compliance at MGM Springfield.

The state’s helpline if you’re having problems with gambling is 1-800-327-5050.