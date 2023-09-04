SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During Labor Day this Monday, there was a increase in foot traffic to businesses in downtown Springfield.

It was bustling downtown, people strolling the streets, eating at restaurants, and enjoying the warm weather. After many days of rain this summer, businesses like Osteria, were glad to have a sunny day with more people walking through their doors.

“It’s one of those things where the more the merrier, we got this restaurant here and a place across the street that sees a lot of attraction, everybody else that is opening up and all that,” said Chris McKiernan, Owner of Osteria. “So, the more we can get down here, the more these empty spaces can get filled up, the better it will be.”

Osteria is fairly new to the area, the owner says they haven’t seen any huge dips in sales yet. In the future, the owner said he hopes they’ll be able to move about 10 tables outside with a grant they received in May.

