SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home City Development, Inc. (HCDI) has finished refurbishing the old Elias Brookings School into apartments in Springfield.

The former school was destroyed after the June 2011 tornado and remained vacant until HCDI converted the building into 42 mixed-income apartments. Twelve are one-bedroom apartments, 25 are two-bedroom apartments, and five are three-bedroom apartments.

COurtesy of Home City Development, Inc.

COurtesy of Home City Development, Inc.

“The completion of Elias Brookings Apartments marks another significant investment in the Old Hill and Maple Hill/Six Corners neighborhoods since the June 2011 tornado,” Peter Serafino, Director of Real Estate Development, said. “Home City Development thanks Governor Baker, Mayor Sarno, and the numerous elected officials who delivered the resources to produce much-needed, new housing in this area. Restoration and re-use of this historic building ensures that it will continue to serve the City of Springfield and its residents as it has since 1925. Elias Brookings Apartments, along with the new Elias Brookings School, the rotary at six corners, Ruth Elizabeth Park updates, Educare Springfield, and the Central Street Realignment, together have truly transformed the neighborhood.”

According to Marketing & Communications Consultant Karoun Charkoudian, the apartments will help to bring additional benefits such as local jobs, over $50 million in local spending, and increased property taxes to improve the Springfield economy.

A ribbon-cutting and tours of the apartments at 367 Hancock Street are scheduled for June 1 from 1-3pm, the anniversary of the June 2011 tornado.