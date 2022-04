SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced that K-9 Hades passed away on Sunday at the age of 10 years.

According to Springfield police, Hades worked with Officer Raul Gonzalez in narcotics detection, tracking and evidence recovery since 2014 when he retired in March 2021. Officer Gonzalez was able to say goodbye as K-9 Hades was put to rest.

It is with great sadness that we say our final goodbye to retired Springfield Police K9 Hades. Springfield Police Department

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

Hades was a sable colored German Shephard.