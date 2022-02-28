SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired K-9 Mr. Warner from the Springfield Police Department is scheduled for surgery in March after veterinarians diagnosed him with multiple health issues.

K-9 Mr. Warner retired from the police department in December after serving 8 years. He also assisted in numerous missing person searches and other investigations alongside the Massachusetts State Police. He received the 2021 Animal Hero Award by the Dakin Humane Society and the North American Police Dog Association’s Outstanding Service Award in 2019.

After his retirement, Mr. Warner has been dealing with multiple health issues including a hematoma after falling on ice in January. The veterinarian has been diagnosed with a possible perianal hernia vs. anal sac tumor/abscess vs. other cyst. This will require exploratory surgery to remove the tumor from his back hip.

The surgery is scheduled for March 28 in Sturbridge. A GoFundMe page has been set up Help Mr. Warner! and has raised more than $2,500 as of Monday afternoon.

There are a lot of risks that will go with his surgery, however, his family wants him to have the best retirement that this dog deserves. Risks that go along with this surgery are loss of bowel function and paralysis.