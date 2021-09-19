Retired wildlife control officer shows off birds of prey

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For more than 50 years, a Massachusetts man has taken his birds of prey on the road enlightening and entertaining countless families.

On Sunday, Tom Ricardi, a retired Massachusetts Wildlife control officer introduced his eagles and hawks to hundreds of people at the Mount Tom State Reservation in Holyoke. Kids were able to see his birds up close and ask questions about wildlife and nature.

Ricardi told 22News, in a world full of technology, it’s important for today’s generation to explore the outdoors.

“Sometimes one of the greatest things I get when I have a young kid that I talked with, ten years later he says remember me? I’m doing the same thing you did. That’s a real treat,” he said.



Saving the best for last, Ricardi thrilled his audience by releasing a raptor into the wilderness.