Retirement party held for security dog at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A retirement party Friday for a key member of the MGM Springfield security team.

Randal the Police dog has been part of the team since the opening of MGM Springfield in August of 2018. Randal was feted with a cake and a citation as he moves on to be reunited with his trainer, retired Springfield Police Officer John Slepchuck.

Randal’s partner at MGM, Security Officer Amanda Antaya will miss her four legged partner, Randal’s very good at what he does. He is a special dog, he’s a little overwhelmed. There’s a lot of fun here at the casino, sometimes it’s a little too much for him.”

“Randal has been a part of the team since day one. We’re sad to see him going, but really excited he’ll be reunited with his best friend.” Chris Kelly, MGM Northeast Group President and COO

That reunion with retired Springfield Police Officer John Slepchuck begins next week for the five year old Labrador Retriever who after all is nearing retirement age himself. The two friends will live in Florida, but first a formal goodbye to his longtime companions the other members of the MGM Springfield four legged security team.