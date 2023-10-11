GROTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Groton Fire and Police Departments, along with the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a suspicious fire that happened on Monday at a vacant commercial building on Main Street and are seeking the public’s help for information.

According to the Department of Fire Services, the fire took place around 1:58 p.m. on Monday at a utility room at 500 Main Street, which is a vacant commercial space where vandalism has been reported in the past. No injuries were reported from the fire but it damaged the ceiling and the property that was inside the room.

“This building is more than 128,000 square feet in size,” said Chief McCurdy. “If the fire had spread faster, or hadn’t been notified promptly, the damage could have been devastating and firefighters would have faced a very dangerous situation.”

If anyone has information, or if anyone made observations early Tuesday morning, contact the Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline at 1-800-682-9229. This program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes.

“Groton Police are investigating this fire with our partners at Groton Fire and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and our top priority is the community’s safety,” said Chief Luth. “If you or someone you know has information that could help us, please use the Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline.”

“Every fire is dangerous, but intentionally set fires pose unique challenges,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Fire doesn’t do what it’s told or what’s expected. Someone who sets a fire under these circumstances could do it again, and they could badly hurt themselves or someone else. If you know anything about how this fire started, please share it with investigators.”