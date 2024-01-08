EAST PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a crash involving one of their troopers.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, a cruiser was struck on I-195 East just off of Exit 2A. One Trooper was inside of the cruiser.

They were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and are expected to be okay. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police have not confirmed if the weather was a factor in this incident, but said that the driver will be cited. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.