NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – A 71-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a snow plow in North Providence.
According to police, the woman was hit by the plow when it was backing up. The plow was unregistered, and the driver, 30-year-old Lloyd Card, was driving with a suspended license.
Card was contracted by the apartment complex where the incident happened for snow removal. He was issued several motor vehicle violations and released after providing a statement to police, but they said he could still face additional charges.
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.