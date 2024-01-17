NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – A 71-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a snow plow in North Providence.

According to police, the woman was hit by the plow when it was backing up. The plow was unregistered, and the driver, 30-year-old Lloyd Card, was driving with a suspended license.

Card was contracted by the apartment complex where the incident happened for snow removal. He was issued several motor vehicle violations and released after providing a statement to police, but they said he could still face additional charges.