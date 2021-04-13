‘Ride Local Massachusetts’ connects riders with local taxi and limo companies

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new campaign, “Ride Local Massachusetts,” has been created by the Transportation Alliance to support transportation providers with a website that connects people needing a ride with local taxi and limousine companies.

The website, www.RideLocalMA.com, has a “Catch A Ride” directory that allows passengers to enter their location to find a nearby service. Any licensed and insured Massachusetts taxi or limousine company can add their business to the directory, which will continue to be updated with additional fleet information as the program progresses.

A MassDevelopment grant provided funding for the website which will also offer free resources and products for Massachusetts taxi and livery owners including business webinars, Massachusetts specific newsletters, and scholarship opportunities for leadership training and technical upgrades in the industry.

There are opportunities for drivers as well, with scholarships to diversify their business into the growing non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) industry. A free bi-weekly newsletter offers information on how to improve safety and passenger experience, and ways to increase revenue.