SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $10,000 is being awarded to Central City Boxing and Barbell in Springfield.

The donation will help support the non-profit youth boxing program located at 355 Berkshire Avenue. Dean Fay, a Springfield police detective, rented space on Belmont Avenue in 2015 for the boxing gym that works to help keep kids off the street. It outgrew the building and moved to Tyler Street in 2019. In 2022, a grant and financing helped Central City Boxing and Barbell acquire a new, larger location on Berkshire Avenue.

The $10,000 donation will be presented to Central City Boxing by Mayor Domenic Sarno and retired Police Sgt. John Delaney on Wednesday at 4:30 pm.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank retired Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney and the Ride to Remember team for their generous donation of $10,000 to support Dean Fay and his Central City Boxing. I am proud to continue to support Dean and his Central City Boxing that does so much positive youth development and outreach for our community. This $10,000 donation, along with the ARPA funding Central City Boxing was awarded by my administration will continue to support proactive public safety and youth development initiatives in our community.”

The annual Ride to Remember was established in 2012 to pay tribute to officers killed in the line of duty. The ride was first inspired by the death of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose.

This year’s 68-mile ride is being held on September 9th with nearly 400 riders and over 100 volunteers signed up so far.