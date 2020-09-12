Ride to Remember taking place virtually across Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Ride to Remember honoring the memory of slain police officers, was altered Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2012, hundreds of police officers and their supporters would ride to Boston, an event created following the slaying of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose.

A smaller group gathered Saturday at a Springfield park, named in honor of officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Sciavinna, who were shot and killed in the fall of 1984.

“Today, all around the state we have over 300 people from the cities and towns, where they go out to honor the fallen police officers and firefighters across the state,” retired Springfield Police Sgt. and Ride to Remember founder, John Delaney, told 22News.

There is a virtual Ride to Remember this weekend. You can either ride by yourself or in small groups while practicing social distancing.

The Springfield riders rode to the cemetery where the slain officers are buried in Springfield and there they placed a wreath in their honor.