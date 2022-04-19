AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Uber and Lyft have joined the growing list of companies dropping their mask requirement for travelers.

This comes a day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC mask mandate for planes, trains, and other public transportation. 22News spoke with people who use the rideshares. Some say they worry about how it will affect people who are immunocompromised.

“I get it because I think that we’ve gone through so many mutations of the virus that it has become less and less severe, like the symptoms that people have had, but at the same time I think its a little ableist because there are a lot of people with immune issues that are gonna have to be extra careful because people are going to be ‘willy-nilly’ now,” said Amina Jordan-Mendez of Amherst.

According to Uber’s updated policy, riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat but they do ask riders to give drivers their space.