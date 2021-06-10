‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse visible over western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – If you were up early enough this morning you might have seen the partial solar eclipse.
We were fortunate that the weather cooperated enough for people to see it. The partial solar eclipse was visible over the northeastern United States and Canada Thursday morning.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun, causing the sun to be completely blocked. This eclipse was annular and occurs when the moon is a bit too close to the earth to completely block the face of the sun.
22News received numerous pictures of the partial solar eclipse sent in by viewers. You can see what is described as a “ring of fire” around the moon. If you captured a picture of the partial solar eclipse you can send it to us at reportit@wwlp.com.
The next total solar eclipse that we will be able to see here in the United States will occur in April of 2024.