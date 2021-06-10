‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse visible over western Massachusetts

Partial solar eclipse in South Deerfield at 5:35am. Photo taken with a Canon Rebel T6 attached to a Celestron Nexstar 8se. Sent to Report it from JP

(WWLP) – If you were up early enough this morning you might have seen the partial solar eclipse.

We were fortunate that the weather cooperated enough for people to see it. The partial solar eclipse was visible over the northeastern United States and Canada Thursday morning.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun, causing the sun to be completely blocked. This eclipse was annular and occurs when the moon is a bit too close to the earth to completely block the face of the sun.

22News received numerous pictures of the partial solar eclipse sent in by viewers. You can see what is described as a “ring of fire” around the moon. If you captured a picture of the partial solar eclipse you can send it to us at reportit@wwlp.com.

South Deerfield

I was up early to catch the eclipse this morning. So happy I was able to catch it through the clouds.

An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol building, Thursday, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Amazing views of the solar eclipse from Mt. Tom taken at the scenic pullover on I-90 Southbound

This morning’s partial eclipse photo

Wanted to share my beautiful pictures of the solar eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse that we will be able to see here in the United States will occur in April of 2024.