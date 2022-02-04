“Rise Up Springfield” small business development program accepting applications

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A business development program aimed at small business owners is now taking applications for their next round of training programs.

“Rise Up Springfield” is a partnership between the City of Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Valley Venture Mentors (VVM) and Interise. They will offer a six-month intensive program that teaches business owners how to advance their business operations, financial management, marketing and sales, human resources tactics, business strategy development, access to capital and contract development using. The program uses the StreetWise MBA™ curriculum designed specifically for established small business owners to achieve growth-orientated goals.

The program had run in 2017 and 2019 but had been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sarno states, “CDO Tim Sheehan, Deputy Director Brian Connors, and the Office of Planning and Economic Development and I are pleased and excited to bring this program back into our small business toolbox in Springfield. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, our largest job creators, and we know how valuable this can be to take a small business to the next level.”

The program is scheduled to begin in March. Eligible businesses should be three years in operation, grossing $150K-$10M in revenue with at least one full-time employee, other than the owner. Businesses must either be located in Springfield or connected with Valley Venture Mentors.

An introductory online information session will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 9:00 -10:00 am. Register for the session here. Interested small businesses can begin to apply online now by going to the application website.