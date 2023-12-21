NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report out this week shows that consumer confidence is on the rise.

As inflation has cooled and the job market has remained strong, economic optimism is at its highest point in America since July.

The Consumer Confidence Index, a measure of how Americans feel about business conditions and the United States’ job market, rose to 110.7 in December, up from 101.0 in November. For lower income American’s though, the report shows that millions of families are still feeling intense economic pressures.

22News spoke with Alex Aponte, Worker at Shop Therapy in Northampton, who said they still have to work extremely hard just to get by, but there’s always hope for next year, “I’m working 70 hours just to keep my apartment, just to keep my home, to feed my family, and it brings me hope that hopefully things change for the next new year.”

Retail sales rose by .3% in November nationally, and they continue to be strong ahead of Christmas which did come as a surprise to some as Wall Street expected shoppers to not be as willing to spend as much this year.

This consumer report is especially good news because this time last year, many economists had predicted we’d be in a recession right now.