(WWLP) – Millions more people are on the roads during the summer. But that could change this year, as gas prices skyrocket to something this country has never seen before.

Oil prices surged to a 14-year high over the weekend, while gasoline prices surged past $4 a gallon to a near national record. Experts predict that prices are only going to go up as the world continues to put sanctions on Russian oil. Some drivers are considering limiting their summer vacation travel to help save some money.

Ken Hawbaker from Feeding Hills told 22News, “I usually go somewhere but this, this hogs gas.”

“I probably won’t lessen too much on driving,” said Chris Deady. “I live on the river in South Hadley so we got a pretty good spot over there. It’s just got me rethinking what vehicles I am going to have. I’m not going to not do things, but how I get to those places might change.”

Russia currently supplies about 7% of the world’s oil and other oil products, exporting nearly seven million barrels each day. If that supply were reduced, analysts have predicted that crude oil prices could possibly climb to $180 or $200 per barrel. That would make the nationwide average price for gas $5.84 per gallon.