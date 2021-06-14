Rising home prices making it harder for buyers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The real estate market is hot!

It’s making it harder to buy your next home, according to a new study by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.

In a report put out by the association from May, the median price for a single-family home in the Pioneer Valley went up 16 percent, from nearly $246,000 in May 2020 to $285,000 in May 2021.

“The reality is that unless we get more housing production and we have some more housing control we are going to see these trends,” said Cheryl Malandrinos, a real estate sales agent.

Malandrinos also says it can be beneficial to work with your local real estate agent to keep yourself competitive in this more intense housing market.