CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the snow ends the risk of black ice on the roads will increase. The 22News Storm Team has a look at black ice and our next storm potential.

As temperatures drop into the teens and 20s tonight, any slush or water left over on the roads and sidewalks will freeze solid, creating black ice. Black ice is a thin layer of ice that is hard to see and can create slippery conditions when it comes to driving or walking.

The next storm we are watching is Tuesday into Wednesday this week. This looks to be a mostly rain event with temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday along with wind. With heavy rain on top of the snow we just saw, this will increase the risk of flooding for the middle half of the week.