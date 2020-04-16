River levels have been running higher than normal

1  of  3
Breaking News
by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cool and breezy day Thursday but there is no snow to be found in the Springfield area. The grass is even starting to turn green and there are more signs that spring is here. It has also been fairly dry over the last couple of days, but some heavy rain earlier this week has caused some river levels to rise.

At Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley the Connecticut River is running higher than normal and the current is very fast. There is also quite a bit of debris in the water. And while there has been some minor flooding along the river it’s nothing like it could be this time of year.

River levels are coming down and according to the Northeast River Forecast Center our threat for spring flooding here in western Massachusetts is normal. But at Brunelle’s it’s still too early to put the docks out in the water.

The best advice right now is to stay away from the river.

