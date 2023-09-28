SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield-based Merriam-Webster announced this week hundreds of new terms and words added to their dictionary, including popular slang, gaming and digital world terms.
A total of 690 words will be added, these terms have seen widespread use over time and will now have an official definition connected to them. Here are a few of the new terms added:
- rizz noun, slang
- padawan noun, informal
- simp verb, informal
- bussin’ adjective
- mid adjective
- smishing noun
- nerf verb
- rage quit verb
- thirst trap noun
- doomscroll verb
More words added to Merriam-Webster can be found here.
“We’re very excited by this new batch of words,” says Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large at Merriam-Webster. “We hope there is as much insight and satisfaction in reading them as we got from defining them.”
Merriam-Webster has a headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts and has been a provider of language definitions for more than 180 years.
