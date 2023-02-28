CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Because of the snow, some RMV locations will be closed on Tuesday.
According to the Mass.gov website, due to severe weather, the following Service Center locations will be closed on Tuesday:
- Chicopee
- Easthampton
- Greenfield
- Leominster
- Milford
- North Adams
- Pittsfield
- Southbridge
- Springfield
- Worcester
These RMV Service Center locations have a delayed opening at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday:
- Attleboro
- Braintree
- Brockton
- Danvers
- Fall River
- Haverhill
- Boston – Haymarket
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Nantucket
- Natick
- New Bedford
- Plymouth
- Revere
- South Yarmouth
- Taunton
- Watertown
- Wilmington
Road Tests scheduled in the following locations are canceled for Tuesday due to the severe weather:
- Chicopee
- Easthampton
- Greenfield
- Leominster
- Milford
- North Adams
- Pittsfield
- Southbridge
- Springfield
- Worcester
The RMV, however, will still conduct all driver’s license suspension hearings scheduled for Tuesday.