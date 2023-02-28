CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Because of the snow, some RMV locations will be closed on Tuesday.

According to the Mass.gov website, due to severe weather, the following Service Center locations will be closed on Tuesday:

Chicopee

Easthampton

Greenfield

Leominster

Milford

North Adams

Pittsfield

Southbridge

Springfield

Worcester

These RMV Service Center locations have a delayed opening at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday:

Attleboro

Braintree

Brockton

Danvers

Fall River

Haverhill

Boston – Haymarket

Lawrence

Lowell

Martha’s Vineyard

Nantucket

Natick

New Bedford

Plymouth

Revere

South Yarmouth

Taunton

Watertown

Wilmington

Road Tests scheduled in the following locations are canceled for Tuesday due to the severe weather:

Chicopee

Easthampton

Greenfield

Leominster

Milford

North Adams

Pittsfield

Southbridge

Springfield

Worcester

The RMV, however, will still conduct all driver’s license suspension hearings scheduled for Tuesday.