SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV is reminding everyone that there are penalties for the fraudulent use of a disabled persons’ parking placard.

This week is Placard Abuse Prevention Week and the RMV is highlighting just how often this issue occurs. Last year, the RMV reported nearly 1,5000 disability violations issued in the state.

The most common forms of disability placard abuse include:

Using an expired placard

Making a counterfeit placard

Using someone else’s placard

State legislation signed in 2017 imposes criminal penalties for forging, counterfeiting or stealing a placard. It also prohibits using a deceased person’s placard, imposing a $500 fine for first-time violators and a $1,000 fine for a second violation.



