SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in downtown Springfield Thursday morning should be prepared for delays and detours.

A section of Main Street, from State Street to Court Street and Bruce Landon Way, will be closed for the State Police Graduation Ceremony at the MassMutual Center. The Springfield Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin closing the area between 7-8 a.m. The road will reopen around 1 p.m.

Court Street parking meters will be designated for handicapped parking only during the duration.

Police details will offer guidance during the closure. Access to businesses and public buildings in the abutting area, and Court Square will be available.