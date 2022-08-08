PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Department of Public Works will be working in several locations this week for different road projects.

Beginning Monday, crews will be replacing 160 feet of a 24″ drain line that is “severely compromised” at the intersection of State Street and South Main Street in Bondsville. Work will be done to replace the line from the church all the way to the bridge.

Line painting is also scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Monday night on Main Street in the Three Rivers section of the town.

Several traffic sign boards used across the town to help notify residents of projects and announcements will be relocated. The signs will notify residents of an upcoming project for milling in the Depot Village, which begins August 15. Boards will be placed on Oak Knoll Cemetery, the town’s library, and on Central Street.

Last week was the beginning of the bridge closure on Route 32 near the Palmer/Monson town line. Until October, the bridge is expected to be closed for reconstruction. Drivers are asked to detour onto Fenton Road or Hospital Road.