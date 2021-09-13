Road safety tips for drivers, motorcyclists

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle accident in Agawam on Sunday has renewed calls for drivers to be aware of cyclists on the road.

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation asks drivers of cars and trucks to use caution when driving, as motorcycles’ small size can lead to them disappearing in a car’s blind spots. 22News spoke to Ken Tessier, manager at Roland’s Motor Works in Northampton, who said cyclists need to stay attentive as well.

“When you get on a motorcycle you have to realize you’re a target,” Tessier emphasized. “Not an intentional one but a target. You have to anticipate that the person at the intersection, or the person pulling out of their driveway does not see you.”

